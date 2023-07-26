US keeps sponsoring Kiev’s terrorist plans — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. The US administration keeps sponsoring the Kiev government’s terrorist plans, sending military aid that will cause only more deaths and suffering, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"The actions by Washington, which continues to pump its Ukrainian puppets with weapons, are beyond morality and common sense. The United States seeks to present itself as a selfless benefactor of Ukraine. It hypocritically talks about ‘helping’ the republic. It manipulates public opinion, hiding the true goals of its policy," the Russian diplomat said in a statement, released by the embassy’s official Telegram channel.

Commenting on US plans to deliver another package of military aid to Kiev worth $400 million, Antonov continued: "The only thing the United States strives for is more human suffering and deaths. One can be sure that missiles and munitions, paid for with billions of dollars from the pockets of American taxpayers, will ruin cities, litter fields with unexploded ammunitions, maim and mutilate."

"Having set foot on a path of war, Washington is unable to stop. Instead of taking a sober assessment of what is happening, local strategists are sponsoring the terrorist plans of the Kiev criminals. For example, to continue attacks on the Crimean bridge, which is not a military facility, because it has not been used to supply the Russian Armed Forces for a long time," he added. "How many more American Bradleys must burn down for the US leadership to finally realize that attempts to defeat our country ‘on the battlefield’ will lead to only one thing - the inglorious defeat of Russophobes?"

The US administration announced on Tuesday that it would provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance worth $400 million. It will include additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well as 32 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, Hydra-70 aircraft rockets, Hornet Unmanned Aerial Systems and over 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.