Civilian killed as Kiev troops shell DPR city of Yasinovataya — mayor

DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. A man was killed when the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, city Mayor Dmitry Shevchenko wrote on Telegram.

"A shelling attack on the city of Yasinovataya, carried out by the armed forces of Ukraine, claimed the life of a man born in 1989," he said.

In a separate development, three people were injured in another attack, which targeted the DPR’s administrative center of Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

In his words, several Ukrainian projectiles landed in the city’s Kirovsky district, wounding a man born in 1955, a man born in 1973 and his son born in 2002.