Russia’s top investigator says extremist crimes among Russian youth on the rise

ST. PETERSBURG, May 13. /TASS/. An increase in extremist crimes committed by young people has been noted in Russia, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum on Saturday.

"The general rise in crime is underway. We see a trend when serious and particularly grave offenses are being committed by children. There is an increasing tendency of extremist crimes committed by young people," he said.

The official specified that the crimes committed by young migrants are also on the rise. "There is a sharp increase in 2022 and 2023, after the onset of the special military operation. If we are granting citizenship, they should bear all responsibilities and go to the frontline. If they don’t want to do so, they should go back to their own territory," he concluded.