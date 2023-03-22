Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow prepared way in advance — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin began ‘way in advance,’ in close coordination with Moscow, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has said.

"Naturally, negotiations of this scale are prepared way in advance. This is a normal diplomatic practice for the sides to agree on when the official announcement about the upcoming meeting should be made. We knew beforehand that this event, this visit, would take place," Ushakov said in a comment to Russia’s Zvezda television channel.

On March 20, the Chinese leader began a state visit to Russia, which became his first foreign trip after being re-elected to the post. On Monday, the president had an informal meeting and dinner with the president of Russia. Xi Jinping’s official talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were held on Tuesday. The two leaders signed a number of documents, including a joint statement, and delivered remarks for the media. After that, they had a state dinner in the Palace of the Facets.

The visit will continue until March 22.