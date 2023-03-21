Russia, China set far-reaching, ambitious goals — Putin

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. During the state dinner in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow and Beijing have set far-reaching and ambitions goals for the future.

"We have just signed an agreement on boosting bilateral relations that are entering a new era, and on developing economic cooperation until 2030, we outlined the horizons of our partnership and set goals and tasks for the future that are daring in the finest sense of this word," the president said.

Addressing the Chinese president, the Russian leader emphasized that he appreciates Xi’s decision to pay a state visit to Russia shortly after re-election.

"This is a clear proof of the special nature of the Russian-Chinese partnership, which is based on mutual respect and recognition of each other’s interests," Putin said, adding that Russia and China have strong ties of neighborliness, cooperation and friendship.

In his words, Moscow is seeking to further develop its bilateral relations with China and notes similar attitude on the part of Beijing.

The Russian leader noted that Tuesday’s talks between Russia and China have produced good results.

"The progress in bilateral relations, reached over the past decade, is truly impressive," Putin said, adding that ties between Russia and China are at the highest level of all times.

"As I have already said many times before, the Russian-Chinese relations are now at their highest level in all our history and quite literally can serve as a model. This is an example of cooperation between global powers, who bear special responsibility for maintaining global stability and security as permanent members of the UN Security Council," he said.