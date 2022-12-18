Five people hurt in fire at oil and gas condensate field in Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, December 18. /TASS/. Five people were hurt in a fire at an oil and gas condensate field in the Irkutsk region, Konstantin Vlasov, head of the settlement of Verkhnekamskoye in the vicinity of the field, told TASS on Sunday, citing preliminary data.

"An explosion was followed by fire. According to preliminary data, five people were hurt," he said, adding that all vital systems in Verkhnekamskoye are operating routinely.

The Irkutsk Oil Company, the operator of the Markovskoye oil and gas condensate filed since 2000, said that the fire has been localized.

Discovered in 1962, the Markovskoye fild is located some 2.5 kilometers of Verkhnemarkovo with a population of around 2,000.