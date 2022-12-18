Over 170 flights either delayed or cancelled at Moscow’s airports due to heavy snow

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. More than 170 flights have been either cancelled or delayed at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports due to heavy snowfall, according to the Yandex.Raspisaniye online timetable.

Thus, 61 flights have been delayed and 13 cancelled in Vnukovo, 48 flights have been delayed and two cancelled in Domodedovo, 41 flights have been delayed and ten cancelled in Sheremetyevo, and four flights have been delayed in Zhukovsky.

Scientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told TASS earlier that by Monday the snow blanket in Moscow may approach a record height of 34 centimeters, which was registered on December 19, 1941.