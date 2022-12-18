Ukrainian troops shell central Donetsk from Grad multiple rocket launchers

DONETSK, December 18. /TASS/. Ten rockets have been fired by Ukrainian troops from a Grad multiple rocker launcher at Donetsk’s central districts, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Sunday.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian troops has been reported in Donetsk (Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts): ten rockets have been fired from Grad BM-21 systems," it said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk’s suburbs.

According to a TASS correspondent, explosions were heard in Donetsk’s central districts. Several shells hit an area near the trauma center.

"Witnesses say that windows have been broken in the Donbass Arena. Shells hit areas near the Olimpyisky stadium, an exhibition center, a museum of local lore and in other locations. Fires were reported. Details are being verified," Donetsk’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.