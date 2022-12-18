Number of those wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops in Belgorod region up to 8

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The number of those wounded as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops in Russia’s southern Belgorod region has risen to eight, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

"Eight people were wounded. Seven are in a hospital. One of them is receiving intensive treatment. One person refused to be taken to hospital and is receiving outpatient treatment," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Gladkov reported that four people had been wounded in Belgorod and one more - in the Belgorod region. He also said that one man, a Tambov region resident who was working at a construction site, had been killed.