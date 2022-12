DONETSK, December 18. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in the settlement of Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Sunday.

"Two men born 1945 and 1958 were wounded as a result of shelling of the settlement of Alexandrovka," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Alexandrovka is located in Donetsk’s western suburb and is systematically shelled by Ukrainian troops.