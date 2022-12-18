Ukraine’s military fires at Donetsk and Yasinovataya community from cannon artillery

DONETSK, December 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military fired at Donetsk and the community of Yasinovataya from cannon artillery of 155 and 152 mm caliber on Sunday. This is according to the data of the Donetsk People’s Republic mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center.

At 01:30 Moscow time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired four 155-mm artillery shells at the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, and at 02:40 Moscow time opened fire on Yasinovataya, firing four 152-mm shells.

The settlement of Yasinovataya is located in the Donetsk People’s Republic north of the capital of Donetsk. The town accommodates a major railway hub and a number of industrial enterprises, including the Yasinovataya machine-building plant.