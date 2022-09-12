Russia-EU relations will never return to pre-crisis state - Russian envoy

BRUSSELS, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s relations with the European Union will never be as they used to be before the current crisis, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday ahead of his departure from Brussels.

"Our relations will never return to a state they used to be in before the current crisis," he said, adding however that it will be necessary to restore these relations some time in the future. "But maybe then, these relations will be more pragmatic, oriented toward a concrete result rather than toward loud slogans and mutual wishes," he said.

"I have to state that the level of political discussions, the current discourse here has grown shallow and petty," he added.