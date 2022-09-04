Putin to speak about global process, Far East development at Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 7 to touch upon the global processes and the development of Russia’s Far East, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"The two topics are interrelated," he said, when asked whether the focus in the presidential speech will be made on the Far East’s development or on international cooperation with Asia Pacific nations.

"Naturally, it is impossible to speak about the development of this our region without looking at a wider context. That is why, attention will be paid to international trade and economic relation, to the political situation, which is quite difficult, and, naturally, to global processes in general, which are influencing everything," Peskov explained.