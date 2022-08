SEVASTOPOL, August 20. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters was attacked with a drone on Saturday, with no casualties reported, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram-channel.

"I am at the [Black Sea] Fleet’s headquarters now. A drone hit the roof here 25 minutes ago. Unfortunately, it was not downed. <…> There are no casualties," Razvozhayev wrote.