Russia will help Ukraine get rid of anti-popular Kiev regime, says Lavrov

CAIRO, July 24. /TASS/. Russia will help the Ukrainian people get rid of the anti-popular and anti-historic Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"We sympathize with the Ukrainian people, who deserve a much better life. We are sorry that Ukrainian history is being ruined before our eye and we are sorry for those who have yielded to the Kiev regime’s state propaganda and for those who support this regime, which wants Ukraine to be Russia’s eternal enemy," Lavrov said during a meeting with the ambassador of the Arab League member nations in Cairo.

"The Russian and Ukrainian peoples will continue to live together. We will help the Ukrainian people get rid of the absolutely anti-popular and anti-historic regime," he pledged.