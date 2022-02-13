Herd immunity to Omicron in Russia should amount to 90%, sanitary watchdog’s expert says

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Herd immunity to the Omicron coronavirus strain in Russia should amount to 90% in order to decrease the incidence, however, this figure has not yet been reached, Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Alexander Gorelov said.

"Herd immunity to Omicron should be at a level of 90%, it’s not there," he told the Russia-1 TV channel on Sunday.

On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. According to latest data from the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, this strain has been detected in 84 out of 85 Russian regions.