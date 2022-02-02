Putin appoints Natalya Poklonskaya as deputy head of Russia’s cultural exchange agency

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Natalya Poklonskaya as a deputy head of the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), according to the decree published on the online portal of legal information on Wednesday.

"Natalya Vladimirovna Poklonskaya shall be appointed as a deputy head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation," says the document.

By another decree, Putin dismissed Poklonskaya from the job of the Russian ambassador to Cape Verde. She was appointed to the position in October 2021, but on January 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Poklonskaya’s departure as ambassador to Cape Verde had been cancelled for personal reasons.

Poklonskaya told TASS on Wednesday commenting on her appointment that when working at the Russian cultural exchange agency, she would prioritize the protection of the rights of compatriots, particularly in Ukraine.

"In this position at Rossotrudnichestvo, I will endeavor to do my duty with dignity for the sake of our homeland and for the sake of people. My priorities are the rights of compatriots living abroad, in particular in Ukraine," she said.