Three people injured in household gas explosion in Moscow region - emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, January 30./TASS/. Three people were injured in a household gas blast in the city of Serpukhov, Moscow region, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations has told TASS.

The incident was reported at 08:48 Moscow time, it said. "Half of the house was destroyed. Three people were injured as a result," the press service reported.

There was no fire after the explosion. An emergency services source has told TASS that the blast occurred at a private house. The family living there were injured - a woman, a man and their child were hospitalized. Their condition is moderately grave.