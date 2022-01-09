Virtual summit of CSTO on Kazakhstan planned for January 10 - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 9./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in a video conference of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Monday, January 10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, we are getting ready for Monday," the spokesman said when asked whether the Kremlin confirmed Putin’s participation in the online summit on January 10.

Earlier, the press service of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reported that the video conference on the developments in Kazakhstan was planned for January 10. Pashinyan chairs the CSTO Collective Security Council this year. "The online conference of the CSTO countries’ leaders is tentatively scheduled for Monday," the press service said.