Omicron strain of novel coronavirus has not been registered in Russia at present - expert

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has not been registered in Russia at present, Head of the Scientific Group for the Development of New Methods for Diagnosing Human Diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Kamil Khafizov, reported on Sunday.

"As of Sunday, the Omicron variant has not been detected. At the same time, intensive work has been underway to sequence the coronavirus genome, including from patients who have recently visited foreign countries.".