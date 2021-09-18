Mass cyberattacks at distance electronic voting, election commission’s website repelled

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Mass cyberattacks at the system of distance electronic voting and the website of the Russian Central Election Commission have not affected their operation, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nikolai Bulaev told TASS on Saturday.

"There have been mass attacks, both at the software and hardware complex of the distance electronic voting and our website. However, as of today the protection systems successfully manage those attacks," he said.

The cyberattacks have not affected the operation of the commission’s website and the system of distance electronic voting, Bulaev noted. "The system operates properly, with no disruptions," he said, adding that the system of distance electronic voting operates "properly" both in Moscow and at the federal level.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process spans across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections to 39 regional parliaments.