UNESCO recognition of Karelia’s petroglyphs shows Russia is a cultural center - ministry

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The decision to officially inscribe Karelian petroglyphs on the UNESCO World Heritage List shows that Russia is one of the global cultural centers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On July 28, the 44th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session chaired by China unanimously decided to inscribe the Russia’s Petroglyphs of Lake Onega and the White Sea on the UNESCO World Heritage List," the statement reads. "The introduction of the Karelian petroglyphs, which became the 31st Russian site in the list, into the UNESCO global heritage register once again proves that Russia is one of the global centers of culture and our state makes it a priority to preserve it.".