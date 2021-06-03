Russia’s UN envoy warns against using chemical weapons issue as lever

UNITED NATIONS, June 3. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) should ensure the non-proliferation of chemical weapons instead of turning them into a tool for political pressure, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Syrian chemical weapons issue on Thursday.

"The OPCW, which is supposed to ensure the non-proliferation of chemical weapons, should not turn into a proponent of anyone’s political interests and a tool for punishing undesirable countries," he pointed out.

According to Russia’s UN envoy, "the risk is growing that Syria won’t be the end of it and any other country may become a target if a decision is made to use the chemical weapons tool to put pressure on it."

In April 2018, the United States, the United Kingdom and France carried out strikes on Syrian targets without the UN Security Council’s permission, saying that the operation was a response to the Syrian authorities’ alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma. Meanwhile, there was evidence proving that the attack could have been staged.