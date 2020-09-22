Power supplies cut to 360 houses after earthquake in Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, September 22. /TASS/. Power supplies to 40 residential buildings and about 320 houses were cut in the town of Slyudyanka in the Siberian region of Irkutsk, hit by an earthquake early on Tuesday, the region’s emergencies dispatcher service said.

"Power supplies were cut to 40 apartment blocks and 320 one-storey houses," the service said.

Power outages were reported almost immediately after the earthquake. The causes are currently being established, and municipal services are trying to fix the problem. So far, it is yet unclear when power supplies will resume.

Two earthquakes rocked Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region on Monday Moscow time (early on Tuesday local time), the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service said. The epicenter of the magnitude 5.6 and 2.3 earthquakes was located 15 kilometers of the settlement of Kultuk, Irkutsk region. Earth tremor was felt in 12 districts of the region. Preliminarily, no casualties or damages were reported. The tremor was also felt in four districts of the nearby region of Buryatia.