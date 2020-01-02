Full catalogue of artefacts found on site of Battle of Kulikovo to be published 2020

TULA, January 2. /TASS/. The Kulikovo Field museum preserve will for the first time publish all information at its disposal about weapons, armor fragments and personal artefacts found on the site of the Battle of Kulikovo. A catalogue of photographs, supplied with dates and detailed description, will be published on the occasion of the battle’s 640th anniversary, to be marked in 2020, the museum preserve’s deputy director for science, Andrei Naumov, told TASS on Wednesday.

"There will be some 70 items that can be unmistakably attributed to the Battle of Kulikovo. They were found between the Don and Nepryadva rivers, a territory near what today is the village of Mokhovoye, and the Smolka river. At the site of the battle. There are arrowheads, spearheads, pieces of armor, fragments of helmets, belt buckles and many other things," Naumov said.

The previous catalogue was published by the State Historical Museum in 2008 in 1,000 copies to instantly become a bibliographic rarity. It contained information about items unearthed by an archeological expedition in the Upper Don area before 2007.

"There is information about 30 relics, but some of them remained undescribed. In our catalogue the article concerning each item will contain references to research works and similar exhibits previously studied by experts from other museums, including foreign ones, which provides enough grounds for accurate dating," the museum’s press-service said.

The work to describe the finds and prepare photographs taken from different angles will be completed soon. The catalogue will be out of print in no less than 3,000 copies in three months’ time.

"The release will be timed for the 640th anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo, to be celebrated in September," Naumov said.

The Kulikovo field is known as the site of a historic clash between the Russian army under Prince Dmitry, of Moscow, and the forces of the Golden Horde under the command of Mamai. The Russian forces attained victory, thus paving the way for the eventual independence of Moscow and the formation of the Russian state. The day of the Russian regiments’ victory in the Battle of Kulikovo is marked on September 21 in accordance with the federal law On the Days of Military Glory and Memorable Dates of Russia, which President Boris Yeltsin signed on March 13, 1995.