{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin-Biden summit focuses on Ukraine and UK eyes AUKUS-like axis for Arctic

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 8th
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden Adam Schultz/The White House via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden
© Adam Schultz/The White House via AP

Media: Tensions around Ukraine may ease after Putin-Biden summit

Read also
Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, security, restrictions on diplomatic work

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States have held a video conference call. Tensions around Ukraine, which started rising about a month ago, may ease in the summit’s wake, Vedomosti writes, citing a diplomatic source.

Attempts to promote the Ukraine issue ahead of the summit stemmed from an unfavorable domestic situation in the US, Russian International Affairs Council expert Maxim Suchkov pointed out. Biden will try to depict the summit’s outcome as a diplomatic victory, alleging that he had threatened Putin with serious measures and made him understand what he shouldn’t do, Suchkov explained. As for Moscow, it has no interest in raising tensions, but seeks to make its red lines clear. According to the expert, the Kremlin is concerned that Kiev may try to push for its NATO accession as the conflict exacerbates.

Washington deliberately sought to flare up tensions in the media through constant leaks about Russia’s alleged preparations for invading Ukraine in order to strengthen its own position and let Moscow see what it should expect if the situation deteriorates, Director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for United States Studies at Moscow State University Yuri Rogulev emphasized. Russia, in turn, was not escalating the situation, only showing its ability to respond to US allegations.

German political scientist Alexander Rahr told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that "the virtual summit was very useful." "Both parties have yet to make more specific statements on its results but I hope that it will really facilitate de-escalation," the expert noted. Rahr was confident that Putin and Biden "also discussed disarmament and the situation around Iran’s nuclear program," which is a good sign, "along with the fact that the conversation lasted about two hours." "It means that it was not only about threats. If one of them started to threaten the other, their conversation would not have lasted this long. Let’s hope that Moscow and Washington have a constructive agenda," the analyst concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: UK seeks to create AUKUS-style axis in Arctic

Read also
Lavrov warns of US-led allies hatching confrontational schemes in Asia-Pacific region

The British government has announced talks on an international agreement to expand Arctic cooperation between Western countries. US and EU officials have also highlighted the need for international control over the Northern Sea Route. And now, London is stepping in, taking advantage of the Ukraine factor and expressing its readiness to make allies with Canada and other northern countries, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

InfoBrics columnist Lucas Leiroz believes that the UK and Canada are actually declaring an Arctic war against Russia. He cited the British defense secretary, who had explicitly expressed London’s determination to establish a new alliance along the lines of the recently established AUKUS. The AUKUS axis that the United States, Australia and the UK set up in September is set against China. London plays a minor role in it, but as for creating an AUKUS-like alliance against Russia in the north, the United Kingdom is bent on calling the shots.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the All-Russian Trade Union of Military Servicemen Captain 1st Rank Oleg Shvedkov, who served in Russia’s Northern Fleet, points out that for now, the UK and its NATO allies - namely the US and Canada - cannot effectively confront Russia in the Arctic. "First, in order to flex their military muscle, they need to send warship units there but these countries have neither this kind of experience, nor enough icebreakers capable of effective action in northern seas," the expert explained.

"Second, they are limited in their use of submarines under the ice. Operating submarines under such conditions requires special skills that take years to acquire and only the Russian fleet boasts such capabilities at the moment. Third, the flights of US and NATO strategic aircraft near Russia’s borders is the only real threat that concerns Moscow but given advanced air defenses, it’s not a defining factor," the analyst emphasized.

 

Kommersant: Washington plans to arrange global campaign against authoritarianism

Read also
Biden informs his European allies about conversation with Putin — White House

US President Joe Biden will open the Summit for Democracy on Thursday, which will be his crucial geopolitical project aimed at reviving the idea of US leadership driven by democratic values. The list of 110 participant countries in fact makes up a map of Washington’s current and potential allies. However, the project is actually an attempt to slow down the decline in US influence, Kommersant notes.

The upcoming summit has revealed two opposite approaches to the idea of a global democratic league headed by the United States. Some countries took it as a possibility to improve their geopolitical standing by taking advantage of the recognition from Washington, while others saw it as an attempt to draw new dividing lines in the world.

"The idea of liberal democracy that the US actively promoted globally for the past 30 years, has actually discredited itself within the United States and the demand for it is declining outside the country. The situation is dramatic for Washington particularly because although the liberal democratic project has petered out, the Americans have nothing to replace it with," Senior Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies Vladimir Vasilyev pointed out.

"The Summit for Democracy provides the US with a unique opportunity to divide the world into us and them. However, making the new ideological model viable will require creating a new military and political mechanism to protect it. Such a mechanism will inevitably have to be broader than NATO. However, it is unclear if the US will be able to establish a model that would include new alliances such as QUAD and AUKUS," Fund for Political Research Director Andrei Fedorov noted.

 

Vedomosti: Market experts view potential ban on ruble-to-dollar conversion as unlikely

Read also
Nord Stream 2 can be put into operation only after certification — German ministry

The implementation of a scenario where Western countries ban Russia from converting rubles into their currencies and exclude the country from the SWIFT global payment network would be like shooting oneself in the foot, said analysts interviewed by Vedomosti.

One day before a conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States, CNN reported that the US was working on new measures to take if Russia moved "to attack" Ukraine, which would involve sanctions against Russia’s sovereign debt and the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT network.

The possibility of Russia’s cutoff from SWIFT and a ban on currency conversion is rather low, Head of Investment Products at Tinkoff Investment Evgeny Dorofeev noted. Russia’s close economic ties with the European Union and Asian countries will largely complicate the implementation of such sanctions, if not make them impossible, the expert said. Russia has been under sanctions since 2014 and has developed resistance to news like this, Chief of Personal Brokerage Service at BCS Premier Sergei Kuchin emphasized. Market players understand that it is hardly possible to isolate Russia like Iran and North Korea, the expert explained. The West definitely wonders how it would affect oil and gas prices.

Russia exports a lot of goods, which involves payments in foreign currencies, Associate Professor with the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Yuri Tverdokhleb pointed out. According to him, "imposing restrictions on currency transactions would be like shooting oneself in the foot." The talk about cutting Russia off from SWIFT has been going on for years, but Russia’s Central Bank has its own equivalent of the network, called the System for Transfer of Financial Messages, which was created for such an occasion in 2014. The number of transactions through this system doubled in 2020, reaching the 20.6% share of Russia’s SWIFT traffic. Certainly, if sanctions are imposed, they will complicate international financial relations but it won’t be critical for Russia, Tverdokhleb stressed.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Omicron coronavirus strain may replace Delta worldwide

Read also
Two Russians test positive for Omicron after returning from South Africa – watchdog

The new Omicron coronavirus variant continues to rapidly spread around the globe. Experts are trying to figure out how it will change the course of the pandemic. Their forecasts range from "all this will end by the summer" to "there will be a fifth wave," Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

"Whether Omicron will affect the course of the pandemic depends on its main features, including contagiousness, ability to avoid immunity and virulence," Leading Scientific Editor at the Vrachu.ru medical education service Mikhail Kagan explained.

"If Omicron incorporates the worst features, it will significantly raise tensions and the need to take even more serious measures to prevent the virus from spreading," Kagan said. However, a more optimistic scenario is also possible, provided that the new variant will turn out to be highly contagious but causing just a light form of the disease. "It will be a positive sign as it will free us from the Delta variant and make it more difficult for new and potentially more dangerous strains to spread," the expert noted.

It is too early to draw conclusions about what tomorrow will bring, Director General of the DNKOM Center for Molecular Genetic Studies Andrei Isayev emphasized. "If we look at South African cases, we will see that Omicron is aggressive towards Delta, which is being replaced by Omicron everywhere," the expert said.

Since Omicron cases have already been identified in Russia, the country may have to face a fifth coronavirus wave in the near future, experts warn. It's no wonder that many nations are trying to get more people to receive booster vaccine shots.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: How the Putin-Modi summit panned out and winter energy crisis haunting EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 7th
Read more
Media: Hainan authorities to help develop digital zone in Fuxingcheng Science City
The secretary of the Hainan Province Industry and IT Technology Party Committee noted that "this science city is making progress every year, moving to stages of increasingly intensive development."
Read more
Putin, Biden to hold talks via live link-up on Tuesday
The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, some issues of strategic stability and the bilateral agenda
Read more
Putin-Biden video conference over
The talks lasted for slightly over two hours
Read more
Putin-Modi talks lasted for 3.5 hours
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, including joint efforts within the G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the struggle with terrorism and Afghanistan
Read more
India, Russia sign agreements on defense cooperation
Earlier, the Indian defense chief held talks with his Russian counterpart in New Delhi
Read more
‘Acting solely in the interests of the Russian people is the right choice’, Putin affirms
Certain forces in the West simply sought to make sure that Russia would collapse, the Russian President also noted
Read more
Omicron strain can mutate among animals at first — expert
Chief executive of DNKOM research center Andrei Isaev believes that COVID-19 goes to populations of large mammals and evolves there
Read more
Two people killed, three injured in shooting in Moscow’s public service office — Mayor
According to the preliminary reports, the man reached for his gun after being asked to put on a face mask and opened fire
Read more
Hainan’s international trade turnover with ASEAN countries reached $3 billion
Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines are Hainan’s top trade partners
Read more
Russia, India sign agreement on military-technical cooperation till 2030
The agreement provides for cooperation by arms and services and also the supplies and development of armaments and other military hardware, the Russian Defense Ministry informed
Read more
Russia, India to reorient to joint development and production of defense systems
The sides noted the successful completion of the military technical cooperation program for 2011-2020 and hailed an agreement of such program for 2021-2031
Read more
Russia opting for persuasion rather than compulsion concerning vaccination — Putin
Read more
‘Cheap bit of fake news’: MP blasts Bild’s article on Russian plan to invade Ukraine
According to the lawmaker "this cheap fake news item is being seriously presented by a seemingly reputable newspaper that decided to follow suit of US media outlets"
Read more
Japan to seek comprehensive development of relations with Russia, PM says
Fumio Kishida stressed that the development would be based on Japan's position aimed at resolving the territorial dispute and making a peace treaty
Read more
Russia’s tennis team grabs Davis Cup trophy for third time in history
The previous two were won in 2002 and in 2006
Read more
Deep freeze breaks 1893 record in St. Petersburg as temperature drops to 21 below zero
According to Leading Expert at the Fobos weather center Mikhail Leus, the city has broken cold weather records twice in the 21st century
Read more
Press review: Why Russia nabbed Ukrainian spy ring and Transnistria up against the wall
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 3rd
Read more
Galia Lahav House of Couture to host show at Hainan International Wedding Festival
The event will be held on November 30
Read more
US military base in Syria attacked, Al Arabiya says
According to Syria’s television, several explosions were heard inside the base
Read more
Putin told Biden sanctions have no effect, including for US - Kremlin aide
When speaking about possible sanctions, Biden mentioned such fields as the economy, finance and politics, Ushakov noted
Read more
China opens first LNG refueling station in Hainan — media
The fueling station will serve LNG-powered China National Offshore Oil Company ships
Read more
Putin, Biden to discuss Ukraine, NATO’s expansion, other issues by video link — Kremlin
It will be necessary to discuss what is being done to implement the understandings that were achieved in Geneva, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, security, restrictions on diplomatic work
According to the Kremlin, the talks mainly centered around topics related to the Ukrainian crisis and the lack of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements that remain the only basis for peace settlement in that country
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft deliver missile strikes in drills as US warship deploys to Black Sea
The exercise involved over 20 aircraft
Read more
New coronavirus strain may be first sign of pandemic’s end — expert
According to Nikiforov, the new strain may cause the virus to become an ordinary seasonal respiratory infection
Read more
US top diplomat hopes Russia will choose de-escalation in respect of Ukraine
Antony Blinken urged to engage in diplomacy over what differences exist
Read more
Kremlin slams potential US sanctions against Putin's inner circle as media hysteria
Earlier on Monday, CNN reported that the potential new US sanctions may affect the Russian president’s close associates and also include the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT system
Read more
The Sanya IP Rights Protection Center in Hainan speeds up work
The time for reviewing applications to obtain documents confirming exclusive rights to inventions has been reduced more than sixfold
Read more
Putin to listen with great attention to Biden’s proposals on Ukraine, says spokesman
Dmitry Peskov drew attention to "an aggressive and hostile rhetoric coming from Europe’s capital cities" and from Washington on the situation around Ukraine
Read more
Press review: How the Putin-Modi summit panned out and winter energy crisis haunting EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 7th
Read more
Beijing vows to take countermeasures following US boycott of 2022 Olympics
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, Beijing expressed its strong discontent and firm protest to the US, and had already submitted an official reprimand
Read more
Kremlin registers huge volume of fake news ahead of Putin-Biden talks — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the presidents "never speak based on the emotional mood" and "always speak de facto and based on their national interests"
Read more
Russian troops to provide for Soyuz safe launch with TASS reporter, Japanese tourists
The launch of the manned spacecraft is scheduled for December 8, 2021
Read more
Putin calls for not shifting responsibility for escalation around Ukraine on Russia
According to the Kremlin, the talks mainly centered round topics related to the Ukrainian crisis and the lack of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements
Read more
Fixed capital investment in Hainan increased 11.6% in January-October
Compared with the same period in 2019, the increase was 21.4%, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported, citing data from the provincial statistics office
Read more
Moscow expects Sputnik V vaccine approval by WHO in first half of next year
There is only technical paperwork left to approve the vaccine, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Economic Cooperation Department Dmitry Birichevsky noted
Read more
Hainan to recycle up to 85% of renewable resources by 2025
By that date, more than 95% of populated areas in the province will establish their own recycling facilities
Read more
Japan stands for dialogue with Russia on joint activities on Kuril Islands — top diplomat
Earlier, the Russian president handed down instructions to prepare amendments on a package of benefits and incentives for businesses active on the Kuril Islands
Read more
Press review: Russia, India to deepen ties and NATO spying endangers civilian airliners
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 6th
Read more
Putin arrives in India for talks with Prime Minister Modi
Putin and Modi will make statements for the media at the beginning of their meeting
Read more
Vladimir Putin begins video conference with Joe Biden
The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine and NATO’s eastward expansion, as well as issues of strategic stability and bilateral agenda
Read more
Hainan authorities publish 14th Five-Year Financial Industry Development Plan
The added value of the financial sector should to exceed 100 billion yuan (about $15.6 billion) by the end of this five-year plan
Read more
U.S. claims on Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine earlier proved to be wrong — embassy
The diplomatic mission stressed that Russia is not a threat to any country, the deployment of Russian troops on the national territory is our sovereign right and no one's business
Read more
Turkey, Russia cooperating on development of Turkish fighter jet - Turkish official
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in August that Russia and Turkey were in consultations on issues of cooperation in the area of the development of Turkey’s TF-X fighter jet
Read more
Evacuation of grounded Xing Yuan ship in Russia’s Far East underway — official
On Monday, the Chinese Xing Yuan vessel, which was built in 1993 and came to Kholmsk from Japan, took the bottom
Read more
Nord Stream 2 can be put into operation only after certification — German ministry
Earlier, it was reported that if energy infrastructure operators want to use it before certification is complete, then penalties will be imposed
Read more
Polish Maritime Office confirms detention of Russian vessel in Baltic Sea
Currently, the vessel is lying in the anchorage
Read more
One quarter of gas injected this year has been withdrawn from European UGSF, says Gazprom
As of December 4, the European underground storage facilities were 66.78%, or slightly over 72 bln cubic meters full, which is 21.4 bln cubic meters lower than last year
Read more
Hainan authorities to kick off 22nd International Tourism Island Carnival on December 10
Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival will run until December 31 with the closing ceremony set to be held at the Sanya International Duty Free Center
Read more
Kremlin says scheduled talks with Biden ‘convenient’ for Putin
The Russian President and his US counterpart will hold bilateral talks in a video conference on December 7
Read more