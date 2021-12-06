Nord Stream 2 can be put into operation only after certification — German ministry

BERLIN, December 6. /TASS/. The certification of Nord Stream 2 has now been suspended, and the pipeline can only be put into operation after the completion of this process, a spokeswoman of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany told reporters in Berlin on Monday.

"The certification has not yet been completed. Until this happens, Nord Stream 2 cannot be put into operation," she said.

In turn, spokesman of the German government Steffen Seibert said he did not want to speculate on the Nord Stream 2 issue, recalling that Berlin's position is known.

Earlier, it was reported that if, in theory, energy infrastructure operators want to use it before certification is complete, then penalties will be imposed.

About project

In mid-November, Germany’s Federal Network Agency announced that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator had been suspended until Nord Stream 2 AG, headquartered in the Swiss city of Zug, transfers the share capital related to the German segment to a German subsidiary. Nord Stream 2 AG decided to create a subsidiary in accordance with German law, which will become the owner and operator of the German section of the pipeline.

When the certification is resumed, the German Federal Network Agency must determine whether the subsidiary complies with German and European regulations.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. It was originally planned to be completed by the end of 2019, but construction was delayed due to Washington’s sanctions.