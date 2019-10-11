{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Moscow’s view of Turkey’s incursion and Russian oil’s softer OPEC+ deal bid

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 11
Smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ayn town EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ayn town
© EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

 

Izvestia: Kiev's last chance to fulfill troop withdrawal deal

If the separation of forces and equipment on the contact line around Petrovsky and Zolotoy does not occur on October 11, this issue will be postponed until the contact group's meeting in Minsk on October 15, LPR's chief diplomat Vladislav Deinego told Izvestia. The delay of the withdrawal of troops also jeopardizes the Normandy Four summit. According to experts interviewed by the newspaper, the problem is largely due to the activity of radical Ukrainian volunteer battalions and nationalists who are trying to disrupt the agreements reached by the contact group.

Read also
Ukraine will quit Minsk agreement if it fails to adopt Donbass special status — Zelensky

Deinego told Izvestia that Friday, October 11, is the final deadline to implement the agreement. Otherwise, it will not be possible to do it without an additional round of negotiations. "We have an agreed on schedule. Based on it, three days were allotted for the separation of forces and equipment. We have been using these three days to their utmost. We use these three days to their utmost. If Ukraine is not ready to fulfill its obligations on October 11, we will demand an explanation at the contact group meeting in Minsk," the diplomat said.

Meanwhile, a source in Ukrainian political circles close to the negotiation process told Izvestia that Kiev intends to bring the matter to an end, "since the separation is necessary for the Normandy summit, but there are objective reasons that prevented the implementation of what was planned."

According to Kiril Koktysh, an associate professor at MGIMO and political scientist, the volunteer battalions see the withdrawal of troops and the onset of the "peaceful" stage of confrontation as the end to "big business". That is why these groups and those who push them openly seek to disrupt the separation, hiding behind patriotic ideals. "Now Zelensky’s main goal is to consolidate control in his hands step by step and implement what was promised. To some extent, he is already doing something, but it’s impossible to do it instantly," the expert told Izvestia.

 

Vedomosti: Moscow’s response to Turkey’s assault against Kurds

Turkish ground forces, with the support of aviation and artillery, stormed into the territory of northern Syria on Thursday launching "Operation Peace Spring" as announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is being backed by units formed a few weeks ago by the Syrian National Army, which is a coalition of several groups. Since then, several dozen countries reacted to the events, negatively in most cases. According to Vedomosti, Russia at the moment remains more cautious towards the Turkish operation.

According to Erdogan, the purpose of the invasion was to create security zones along the 480-kilometer border with Syria, free from YPG detachments. Turkey considers the YPG to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization. On the night of October 10, massive artillery and air strikes were carried out against Arab-Kurdish detachments. Turkish media reported that in the first day alone, the Turkish military destroyed 55 "terrorist targets."

Read also
Erdogan launches military operation in Syria, east of Euphrates

The Russian reaction to Erdogan’s operation was more cautious. Moscow is interested in the quickest settlement to the conflict in northeast Syria based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters. According to him, the operation itself "is a consequence of US actions in the region".

Kurdish forces will try to resist, but in the absence of any support, they are hardly able to oppose the Turkish forces, which are far superior in strength and training, a source close to the Russian Ministry of Defense told the newspaper. The source added that the operation will most likely be completed within a month. The ‘exodus’ of Kurds from the buffer zone is the expected outcome. This is the most peaceful option, the source said, as it cannot be ruled out that Trump, known for his impulsive decisions, will still want to intervene in the Turkish-Kurdish conflict, which would only aggravate the situation.

 

Izvestia: Russia fulfills all WADA requirements, hopes for athletes’ return to international arena

Russia is fully complying with the requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 10. He noted that Moscow is interested in fair and clean competition and hopes that Russian athletes will soon be on equal footing with other athletes. Politicians and experts told Izvestia, that despite the difficulties of recent years, the Russian side has made great progress in the field of sports, however, dispelling doubts about the systematic use of prohibited substances remains Russia’s main issue.

"I appreciate the great progress, the allocation of huge funds for the construction of sports facilities and the improvement of work in children's sports schools," member of the Federation Council and Honorary President of the Russian Olympic Committee Leonid Tyagachev told Izvestia. "For example, the Olympics allowed the city of Sochi to create not only a wonderful ski resort, but also host the Formula 1, and bolster football and hockey in the region. We cannot stop now, and it is important to do everything so that even more specialists appear in sports," he said.

Read also
Putin hopes Russia-WADA work is outside of politics

Russian professional athletics in recent years has taken a huge leap forward, Sports for all, international organization that works to counter racism and xenophobia in sports, told Izvestia. "This applies not only to the successful participation of athletes in various disciplines, but also concerning the hosting of major international competitions. The way the Sochi Olympics or the World Cup was organized is largely an example for the rest of the world," the organization noted, pointing out that doping still remains the main problem to be solved, but it should not be used to put pressure on Russia.

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin announced Russia's complete readiness to host the European Football Championship next year, and to organize the Champions League Final in 2021. In 2018, according to Ceferin, Russia was able to hold a great World Cup.

 

Kommersant: Gazprom Neft asks to soften OPEC+ deal

Gazprom Neft could rapidly increase production by 5% to 66 mln tonnes in 2020, if restrictions were lifted under the OPEC+ deal. All Russian oil companies admit that the agreement, which is set until next April, is hampering their plans to increase production, Kommersant wrote. Therefore, Gazprom Neft is offering a "readjustment" of the agreement mechanism, which could make it possible to boost production. However, according to experts interviewed by the newspaper, this development is unlikely.

Throughout 2019, Russian oil companies had advocated for at least softening the terms of the OPEC+ deal, the paper reported. Despite the fact that oil prices more than doubled from the deal, Rosneft, for example, demanded compensation for joining the agreement. Meanwhile, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that there is no crisis situation that would require any special decisions.

Read also
OPEC Secretary General: World will continue to need oil going forward

The most obvious and effective way to develop the deal is to expand the perimeter of the OPEC+ agreement, Victoria Turgeneva from KPMG told the newspaper, because against the decline in production by large countries participating in the deal, other market players, in particular the US, continue to increase it. It becomes difficult for some OPEC+ participants to fulfill existing agreements, so the deal works differently for its participants, she noted.

Regarding Gazprom Neft’s assets for increasing oil production, the company has relatively recently launched the Kuyumbinskoye and Vostochno-Messoyakhskoye fields, which have growth potential, Vasily Tanurkov from ACRA noted. According to him, withdrawal from the OPEC+ is unlikely. Probably, the deal will be repeatedly extended, which will limit the growth potential of Russian oil companies. The expert fears that in the next one to two years, the quotas may be only reduced.

 

Kommersant: Analysts already awaiting dawn of 6G

The fifth-generation (5G) cellular networks, which are just starting to be launched in some countries, will have difficulty coping with the growing volume of data transfer by 2028, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA). By that time, analysts predict the emergence of next-generation networks - 6G. Meanwhile, in Russia, issues with ranges and infrastructure, even for 5G, have not yet been resolved, and the development of the next standard can be expected at least by 2030, market participants and experts told Kommersant.

6G mobile communication technologies may become one of 15 breakthrough technologies that will have a key impact on the global industry in the coming years, Kommersant wrote referring to the BofA report. Other technologies on the list include quantum computers, hyperloop, nanosatellites, geoengineering, and so no. According to the BofA forecast, 6G communication networks will be able to provide speeds of up to 400 times greater than 5G.

Russian mobile operators are just starting to invest in projects related to 5G. The 5G networks, according to the GSMA association, Russia will start launching 5G in 2020, and by 2025 the number of connections to them will reach 47 mln. Meanwhile, operators told Kommersant that they are already exploring the prospects of the next generation.

According to the pace of development of the telecommunications industry, 6G technology should be expected closer to 2030, TelecomDaily CEO Denis Kuskov told Kommersant. "We have not even fully understood how the fifth generation networks will work. Obviously, now there are more than enough LTE and LTE Advanced networks, while there is no infrastructure that could support 5G networks," he added.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Normandy Four summit in peril and Erdogan’s assault against the Kurds
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 10
Read more
Ukraine will quit Minsk agreement if it fails to adopt Donbass special status — Zelensky
In the framework of the Minsk process, a constitutional reform is supposed to be implemented in Ukraine in order to grant Donbass a special status on a permanent basis
Read more
Zelensky vows his mission as president is to stop war in Donbass
The Ukrainian president stated that he understood that some citizens living in the uncontrolled territories in Donbass could feel that they are Ukrainians, while some of them might not
Read more
Joe Biden is most affected by Trump-Zelensky phone call scandal, says expert
The professor explained that in light of the July phone call between Trump and Zelensky the public attention is drawn to Biden and his son Hunter’s business affairs in Ukraine
Read more
South Korea wants to set up military hotline with Russia, media reports say
The hotline between the Air Forces of South Korea and Russia will help "prevent any accidental entry into each other's air defense identification zones," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff believe
Read more
Iraqi Kurdistan urges Russia to help Kurds in Syria
The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party"expressed worries regarding the future of Kurds in Syria to the Russian Foreign Minister and asked that Russia play its role in case of any event or change"
Read more
Ankara informs Damascus of operation in Syria
Read more
Putin arrives in Ashgabat to take part in CIS summit on October 11
Russian President Vladimir Putin will also hold talks with his Turkmenistani counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat
Read more
NATO, US military buildup in Black, Baltic Sea is dangerous, Russian senator warns
The senator emphasized that Moscow needs to agree with NATO on the rules of behavior in these regions
Read more
Russian company plans to send tourists into space without space suits
The CosmoCourse company is currently working on redundancy systems, the director general said
Read more
Turkey’s operation in Syria may escalate into serious conflict — expert
According to the expert, tensions between the United States and its NATO ally, Turkey, have come to the fore
Read more
Erdogan launches military operation in Syria, east of Euphrates
He revealed that the "Operation Peace Spring will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes"
Read more
Russia may give asymmetrical response to US withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies — senator
Russia won’t take any decisive steps for now, as Washington’s plans to pull out of the treaty haven't been confirmed yet, the senator said
Read more
Press review: Russian oil unharmed by Iraqi protest and US meddles in Ukraine gas transit
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8
Read more
Turkish parliament prolongs mandate on holding military operations in Syria, Iraq
The document is extended until October 30, 2020
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
Read more
Kurdish, Turkish troops clash west of Kurdish stronghold Qamishli - TV
After a short pause, the Turkish artillery resumed its shelling of western and eastern outskirts of the city
Read more
German MDR broadcasters publish video of Halle attack
The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism
Read more
Turkey strikes 181 ‘terrorist facilities’ in Syria
According to media reports, a Turkish airstrike hit a prison housing captured militants of the Islamic State terrorist group
Read more
Russia to continue developing technologically independent weapons — top brass
Russia has achieved technological independence in more than 350 weapon systems, according to the defense chief
Read more
US policy on Kurds may affect entire Middle East region — Russian top diplomat
The foreign minister doubted the US would indeed withdraw troops from Syria
Read more
Borsporan Kingdom real estate compound discovered during Crimean Bridge construction
The launch of freight railway traffic via the Crimean Bridge will be postponed to June 2020 to preserve the archaeological monument unearthed in the course of construction works
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm develops radar to detect miniature drones
The first models of the new radar have already undergone field trials
Read more
Turkish troops continue to advance in Syria — defense ministry
On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project will not satisfy Europe’s gas demand, says Uniper CEO
Nord Stream 2 project participants completed its funding, according to the Uniper CEO
Read more
‘No pressure, great anticipation’: Hideo Kojima talks about genre-bending Death Stranding
With only a month left before the release of Kojima Production’s first independent PS4 title Death Stranding, the game has already gone gold. Therefore, its designer, the legendary Hideo Kojima, had the time to fly to Moscow and present it to the fans at the Igromir 2019 gaming convention. TASS managed to snatch Kojima for a few minutes to talk about the game
Read more
Kiev does not agree to renew gas transit contract with Moscow for one year
It is important for Ukraine to obtain a new long-term agreement, the prime minister said
Read more
Russia called on Kurds to cooperate with Damascus, but they chose another way — envoy
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition is backed by the United States
Read more
Turkish forces enter Tell Abyad town in northern Syria
The residents relocated to neighboring communities of Derbasia and Amuda
Read more
Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation placed on foreign agents list
In early August, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings regarding the financing of the foundation
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems
The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets
Read more
Trump’s statements on getting along with Russia do not correspond to reality, says Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "the reality is much more depressing"
Read more
Trump’s threats to Turkey aimed at appeasing certain US political circles — Erdogan
On October 7, commenting on Turkey’s plans regarding Syria, Trump vowed to 'totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey' if it does anything 'off limits'
Read more
Russian sub strikes targets with Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea test-fire
Read more
Kremlin says Russia closely watching new weapon systems’ development in US
Russia has no intention of being drawn into a new arms race, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Russian, Turkish military contact on Ankara’s operation in Syria — Lavrov
On October 9, Ankara announced launching a military operation in northern Syria
Read more
Russian defense minister may visit North Korea this month — TV
During the visit, Shoigu is expected to meet with North Korean People's Armed Forces Minister No Kwang Chol
Read more
Press review: Normandy Four summit in peril and Erdogan’s assault against the Kurds
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 10
Read more
Russian MPs to suspend trips to US after incident with interrogated lawmaker
Earlier, the Russian ambassador to the US said that the Russian MP, who arrived at the Fort Ross Dialogue Forum, was interrogated at New York Airport by FBI officers for about an hour
Read more
Syrian Kurds call on Russia to act as guarantor of talks with Damascus — TV
On Tuesday, Syrian Kurdish official Badran Jia Kurd informed that Syrian Kurds plan to begin dialogue with Damascus and representatives of Russia if the US withdraw all troops out of the zone bordering Turkey
Read more
Russian diplomat expresses concern about North Korea’s warning over nuclear talks with US
North Korea earlier said that it could stop negotiations on denuclearization with the United States
Read more
Russian shipbuilders in final stretch to test cutting-edge missile corvette
Now the corvette has switched to the trials of the helicopter-borne system
Read more
Release of Islamic State militants from Kurdish prisons would be "very negative" — Kremlin
According to Bloomberg, Turkish troops began to cross the border with Syria on Wednesday
Read more
Ukraine's Zelensky breaks world record on longest press conference to date
The Ukrainian media reports that up until today, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held the record for longest press conference in the world
Read more
Trump calls a spade a spade when talking about predecessors’ moves – Russian diplomat
Zakharova described the incumbent US leader as "the first US president, who is not shy of calling the things, which his predecessors also used to do, by their proper names"
Read more
Press review: Trump leaving allies behind and China making its way to the Persian Gulf
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9
Read more
North Korea supports Putin's policy on defending Russia's sovereignty — official
Choe Ryong-hae also expressed confidence that Russia would successfully counter external threats aimed at hampering its development
Read more
Russian national detained in Crimea for plotting an explosion has Ukrainian passport
According to the Federal Security Service, he is complicit with extremist organizations
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan, Putin hash over upcoming Turkish Syria operation — presidential office
The leaders discussed the operation prepared by Turkish military to create a security zone in Syria
Read more