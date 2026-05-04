Scale of military drills in Finland near Russian border grows — Security Council

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Following Finland’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the scale of military exercises near the Russian border has increased significantly, the Russian Security Council told TASS.

"Following Finland’s accession to NATO in April 2023, the scale of military exercises on Finnish territory has increased significantly, including near Russia’s border," the council said.

In particular, the report noted that from April 27 to 30, Finland’s air force conducted the Ilmataktiikka 26 exercise, with the stated goal of enhancing combat readiness and refining coordination between units. "The exercise involved 18 F/A-18C/D Hornet from the Lapland and Karelia Air Wings, which will conduct flights from the Rovaniemi and Kuopio air bases in the airspace of central, northern, and eastern Finland," the Russian Security Council noted.

As of April 30, the Finnish Air Force has a total of 60 US-made F/A-18C/D Hornet tactical fighters, acquired in the early 1990s, the Security Council added. "During their service, there have been four incidents resulting in aircraft losses. For instance, on May 7, 2025, a Finnish Air Force F/A-18 crashed near the Rovaniemi Air Base during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject. Previous accidents occurred in 2001, 2006, and 2010," the report says.

The ministry noted that, to replace its aging Hornets, the Finnish government signed a $10 billion contract with American defense giant Lockheed Martin in 2021 for the delivery of 64 fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II fighter jets. "The contract was scheduled to be implemented between 2026 and 2030; however, as Western experts note, due to Washington’s new tariff policy, the deal may be delayed, and its cost will increase by $850 million by 2030," the Russian Security Council stressed.

"To arm new combat aircraft designed to ensure the operational capabilities of the national Air Force until the early 2060s, Finland has purchased GBU-53B StormBreaker guided bombs from the United States for €35 million and also plans to purchase 200 AGM-158B JASSM-ER cruise missiles with a range of up to 1,000 km," the Security Council concluded.