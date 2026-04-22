MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 45 heavy combat quadcopters, a Plastun electronic reconnaissance station, and 47 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers over the past 24 hours as a result of combat actions by Russia’s Battlegroup West, the battlegroup spokesperson Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile air defense teams shot down 22 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 45 heavy combat quadcopters, as well as three HIMARS MLRS rockets and a loitering munition," Bigma said.

In addition, according to his data, the Plastun electronic reconnaissance station, 47 UAV control centers, a Starlink satellite communications station, two field ammunition depots, and 15 ground robotic systems of the Ukrainian armed forces were located and destroyed.