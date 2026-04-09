Russia seeking mutually beneficial relations with all countries, including EU — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia is seeking friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all countries of the world, including the EU, which, unfortunately, still refuses to engage, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia seeks good, mutually beneficial relations with all countries, including European states, which, unfortunately, continue to refuse any contact," he noted, commenting on a statement by French Armed Forces’ Chief of the Defense Staff Fabien Mandon that his key concern is the possibility of open war with Russia.

Mandon had previously stated that, in light of its proximity to Russia, France and other European countries must develop a formula for future security.