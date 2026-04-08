Russia-Korea ties to be irreparably damaged if Seoul provides Kiev with arms — envoy

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. If Seoul provides Kiev with weapons, it would deal an irreparable blow to its ties with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev told TASS in an interview.

"After February's media reports that the South Korean authorities were looking at possibly joining the NATO PURL initiative, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that participating in arms deliveries to the Kiev regime in any form would irreparably damage our relationship with South Korea and ruin the prospects for constructive dialogue on the Korean Peninsula," the diplomat emphasized.

According to him, "the South Korean government does not want to see such a scenario play out." Zinovyev said he hopes Seoul will take Russia's position into account when considering joining the PURL initiative. "Accordingly, I hope that we won’t have to work on specific retaliatory measures, including asymmetric ones," the ambassador noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that South Korean officials have made public statements about not participating in the supply of arms to Ukraine.

"Russia views this approach as a necessary basis for preventing the collapse of Russian-South Korean relations, as well as the precondition for restoring bilateral dialogue and cooperation," the ambassador concluded.