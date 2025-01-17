Tourist exchange between Russia and Iran grows by over 20% — Putin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are actively developing humanitarian cooperation - tourist exchanges between the countries have grown by more than 20%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Tourist exchanges are growing, there is an increase of around 21%. Transport communications are developing," Putin said.

"According to the ministries of culture, there is also noticeable progress - in June this year there will be days of Russian culture in Iran. We are waiting for it and we are preparing it," Putin added.