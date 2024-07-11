Putin accuses West of actions resembling 'classic colonialism'

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin likened the West's use of so-called rules instead of international law to classic colonialism.

Speaking at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, he gave a description of the behavior of ruling elites in the so-called golden billion countries.

"Acting contrary to historical logic and often even to the detriment of the long-term interests of their own peoples, they are now seeking to establish some kind of order based on their so-called rules, which no one has seen, no one has discussed and no one has ever accepted," Putin stated.

"These rules are written and adjusted anew for each situation in the interests of those who consider themselves exceptional and have conferred on themselves the right to dictate their will to others," the president said. "It’s exactly in the best traditions of classical colonialism."

"This is a clear attempt to replace legitimate international law, an attempt to create a monopoly on the ultimate truth," Putin continued. "Such a monopoly is destructive."

"Pressure is growing on those who have their own position," he went on to say. "Contrary to the principles of international law, what comes into play is forceful coercion, unilateral sanctions, and selective application of trade rules."

Putin said that the elites of the so-called golden billion countries fiercely resist the efforts of BRICS members to create a multipolar world order.

"We are well aware that the establishment of a world order that reflects the real balance of power, the new geopolitical, economic and demographic reality, is a complicated and in many ways, unfortunately, even painful process," the president said.

"Efforts of the BRICS members and other developing countries face fierce resistance from the ruling elites of the so-called golden billion nations," he stated.