ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 3. /TASS/. Russian forces have been pushing Ukraine to move exhausted units along the line of engagement as they advance, Alexander Borodai, a State Duma member and commander of the 7th Assault Brigade of the Volunteer Assault Corps, told TASS.

"We see that, unfortunately, enemy troops remain manageable," he lamented. "But whenever we move in on them, and we have been doing so almost along the entire line of engagement, we destabilize the situation, making them nervous and forcing them to shift exhausted units and formations along the line of engagement," the legislator added.

According to Borodai, amid a worsening logistics situation for the Ukrainian army, Russian forces have been making preparations to break through enemy defenses. "They [Ukrainian forces] have always had issues with logistics, and the situation is becoming increasingly worse. Therefore, we are setting conditions not just to squeeze them on the front, but rather for a breakthrough at a certain moment in time when the enemy fails to pull reserves to bridge [defense] gaps on the front line in a timely manner," he added.

Ukraine announced a general mobilization in February 2022, which it has extended periodically ever since, with the country’s authorities doing their utmost to prevent men of conscription age from dodging the draft, including a ban on male residents of Ukraine from leaving the country. On May 18, a law tightening mobilization rules came into force in Ukraine, allowing hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians to be called up into the army.