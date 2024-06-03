Senior diplomat urges US authorities to heed Putin’s warnings about strikes on Russia

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow is warning Washington to tread lightly following its decision to allow the Kiev regime to deliver strikes on Russia with US arms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I would like to caution American officials against miscalculations which may have fatal consequences. For some unknown reason, they underestimate the seriousness of the rebuff they may receive," the senior diplomat said.

He highlighted the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made Russia’s position on this subject clear. "I am urging these officials who seemingly are not bothered by anything, to take some time away from playing computer games, which is apparently what they are doing, given their light-hearted approach to serious issues, and take a closer look at what Putin said, particularly at a press conference following talks in Tashkent," Ryabkov stressed. "This is a very significant warning and it should be treated with the utmost seriousness," he added.