Kremlin sees nothing political in proposal to update Baltic Sea border

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry's proposal to update the coordinates of the Russian border in the Baltic Sea is not politically motivated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is nothing political here, although the political environment has seriously changed since then," he said in comments on the Defense Ministry's proposed bill that was published earlier.

"You see how tensions are escalating, what level of confrontation is, especially in the Baltic region. Of course, this requires our relevant agencies to take appropriate steps to ensure our security," Peskov went on to say.

He referred further inquiries to the Defense Ministry.

On May 21, the Russian Defense Ministry proposed to revise coordinates that serve as starting points to measure the width of Russia's maritime zone in the Baltic Sea. On Wednesday, a military-diplomatic source said Russia has no intentions to revise either the width of its territorial waters, economic zone and continental shelf off the Baltic Sea coast, or the state border in the Baltic Sea.