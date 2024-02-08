Russian ambassador calls US criticism targeting Tucker Carlson ‘baseless’

WASHINGTON, February 8. /TASS/. Criticism in the United States against journalist and TV host Tucker Carlson over his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin is groundless and shows double standards, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said at a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of Russian Empire statesman and diplomat Alexander Bodisco, buried in Washington.

"Today everyone here in the US is waiting with bated breath for this interview at 6 p.m. Washington time," Antonov stated. He drew attention to the fact that officials and ex-officials in the US "are hurling insults at Carlson, saying that he is kind of an agent, having allegedly received some kind of fee or salary." "This is such nonsense, this is yet another example of double standards," Antonov stressed.