Russia favors strengthening trade, economic ties with Gambia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia considers it important to increase trade and economic ties with Gambia to match the growing political dialogue between the countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara.

Russia and Gambia are "tied by traditionally friendly relations resting on the principles of equality and mutual respect" and "the bilateral political dialogue" between the countries continues to evolve at all levels, the top Russian diplomat said.

"It would be important to bring trade and economic ties to the level of our good political dialogue," Lavrov noted. "We are ready for that, just as we are ready to ramp up cooperation in the humanitarian and educational spheres," he added.