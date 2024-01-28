Europe’s standard of living depends on restoring relations with Russia — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Maintaining the usual standard of living of Europeans depends on the speed of restoration of relations with Russia, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"The end of the globalization era, the politicization of the EU's decision-making process, and the severance of economic relations with Russia are stripping Europe of the competitive advantages that have underpinned its prosperity," he said. "The sooner Europe recognizes the necessity to repair relations with Russia, the better the odds that Europeans will be able to retain their standard of living," he added.