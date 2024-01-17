No Western 'permission' required for Russian victory in special military op — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow’s ability to attain victory in its special military operation does not depend on receiving "permission" from French President Emmanuel Macron, or anyone else, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

When commenting on the French leader’s remark that allowing Russia to win would allegedly mean creating a risk that "the rules of the world order" would not be observed, she noted: "If Macron has a hard copy of the 'rules' he mentioned, we’d like to request that he share it with us."

"As for winning, our victory does not depend on whether Macron, or anyone else, permits us to win. Russia will do what it has declared it will do," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.