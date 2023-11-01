Ukraine’s military redeploys Leopard tanks to Donetsk area, says DPR

DONETSK, November 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has redeployed Leopard 2 tanks to the Donetsk area in the hope to rescue the situation at the frontline, Yan Gagin, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS on Wednesday.

"The circumstances are uneasy for our enemy at the frontline. For this reason, the Kiev regime has made a decision to redeploy Leopard 2 tanks to the area close to Donetsk. I won’t mention their number. I want to say that our fighters have seen this armor at several frontline sectors near Donetsk over the past three days," he said.

One Leopard tank of the Ukrainian army was destroyed on the battlefield along with several light armored enemy vehicles, Gagin said.

The adviser to the DPR head said on October 31 that German-made Leopard 2 tanks that the West was supplying to Ukraine had proven their inefficiency at the frontline due to technical flaws.

Specifically, Leopard 2 tanks lack maneuverability, have a large weight, a weak cross-country capability, especially in the mud period, and quite a vulnerable hull. This tank cannot be repaired in the fields and can only be pulled away from a battlefield into a repair area where specially trained personnel must carry out its maintenance using the entire required repair equipment, he said.

Ukrainian servicemen perish both in operations as Leopard 2 crews and in attempts to evacuate the armor from the battlefield, Gagin said.