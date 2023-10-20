Russia’s revocation of CTBT ratification 'mirrors situation in US' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia, by withdrawing ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), merely "mirrors" the situation with this document in the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"We do not plan to change our attitude to those actions that are stipulated by the aforesaid treaty. We are revoking its ratification for the sole reason the US has already procrastinated over its ratification for many years and is surely not going to ratify it," Lavrov said. "We wished to mirror this situation, and this is precisely what we have now done."

Asked whether such actions could "sober up the Americans," Lavrov remarked: "I have no idea what a politically sober American looks like."