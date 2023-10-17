Hungary never sought confrontation with Russia, Orban assures Putin

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Hungary has never sought confrontation with Russia, as Budapest has always planned to expand ties instead, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting.

"Hungary has never sought to confront Russia. Rather, the opposite is true: Hungary has always pursued the goal of building and expanding the best communication," Orban said.

Addressing Putin, the Hungarian premier said this was their 13th meeting since 2009, according to his calculations. However, "we have never been in a more difficult situation," Orban said, as he described this exchange as "the toughest ever."

According to him, Budapest has maintained as good communication as possible with Moscow.