Russia sharply condemns IS terror attack on Afghanistan’s Shia minority — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Moscow has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) carried out against Afghanistan’s Shia minority, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We strongly condemn the latest terrorist attack committed by ISIL (the former name of the Islamic State - TASS) on the Shia minority in Afghanistan," she emphasized in a statement published on the ministry’s website.

"According to available information, the October 13 blast at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Pol-e-Khomri killed 17 people and left over 50 wounded. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wish those wounded a speedy recovery," Zakharova added.

According to the diplomat, Russia believes that, "the attack by ISIL militants, aimed at inciting religious hatred and destabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, is inhuman and unjustifiable." "We call on the country’s current authorities to find and punish the masterminds of the terrorist attack. We also emphasize the importance of bolstering efforts to eradicate terrorism from Afghanistan," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.