Embassy reveals number of Russians killed, missing in Middle East conflict

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The number of Russian citizens killed as a result of the attack on Israeli territory by Palestinian radicals from the Hamas movement has risen to 16, eight compatriots are currently listed as missing, Marina Ryazanova, spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in Israel, told TASS.

"We regret to inform that, according to the Israeli side, as of 1:00 p.m. on October 14 (coincides with Moscow time - TASS), the number of dead Russian citizens, who also had Israeli citizenship, has risen to 16 people. At present, the consular section of the embassy, together with the representative of the Russian Interior Ministry in Israel, is engaged in checking and confirming the available information," she said.

"The updated lists of missing persons provided by the Israeli side include eight Russian citizens," Ryazanova added.