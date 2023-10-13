Russian, Egyptian officials advocate for ceasefire in Middle East

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih el Nagari discussed the Middle East settlement at a meeting and reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The meeting was held at the Egyptian side's initiative.

"The conversation focused on Middle East settlement issues, with an emphasis on the sharp escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. In this context, the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and early establishment of the negotiation process between the Palestinians and Israelis in accordance with the norms of international law and existing resolutions of the UN and its Security Council was confirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also discussed some practical aspects of further strengthening the multifaceted Russian-Egyptian ties.