Lavrov, Arab League Secretary General to discuss Gaza escalation, other issues

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the ongoing escalation of the Arab-Israel conflict and other regional and international issues with the Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Moscow.

The Secretary General arrived in the Russian capital with a working visit under invitation from Lavrov.

The Secretary General’s spokesman said ahead of the visit that Ahmed Aboul Gheit plans to discuss the "ongoing escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip." The visit will also include an expanded discussion on a number of issues that pose mutual interest, including regional and international agenda.

Russia and the Arab League engage in regular contacts. Lavrov and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who previously served as the Foreign Minister of Egypt, met on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York. Back then, they noted the importance of intensification of the cooperation between Russia and the Arab League in the Middle East and North Africa. The sides also reaffirmed their interest in holding the sixth ministerial session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.