GENICHESK, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr destroyed a 120 mm mortar with its crew and ammunition, as well as a Ukrainian position in the Kherson area over the past 24 hours, the Kherson Region operational services told reporters.

"In the Kherson area, the battlegroup Dnepr destroyed a 120 mm mortar crew and ammunition near Dneprovskoye. The Ukrainian armed forces suffered personnel losses: five servicemen were killed and three were wounded. A Ukrainian unit position near the village of Ponyatovka was destroyed. The Ukrainian military suffered personnel losses: six servicemen were killed, two were wounded," the source said.

According to him, the Russian forces destroyed a position of the Ukrainian army in the island zone, a site of temporary deployment of a Ukrainian unit in the Kakhovka area, as well as knocked out of action three vehicles, eliminated 15 Ukrainian servicemen and wounded eight others.