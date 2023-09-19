Lavrov hails information dialogue as key aspect of cooperation in Caspian Sea region

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow views cooperation in the information field as a key aspect of relations between the countries of the Caspian Sea region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We view dialogue in the information field as one of the most important aspects of efforts to promote the values of friendship, good-neighborliness, trust and mutual understanding in the Caspian Sea region," the top diplomat said in an address to the participants in and organizers of the Eighth Caspian Media Forum, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

According to Lavrov, the importance of constructive cooperation between Caspian nations "is objectively increasing as multipolar trends gain momentum in international affairs." "All the more so because the region has a strategic position in Eurasia, located at the crossroads of the transport, energy and cultural routes running through the continent," he added.

The Russian foreign minister praised the Caspian Media Forum’s contribution to the development of the regional information agenda. "It provides government officials, media workers, public figures and businessmen from the five coastal countries with an opportunity to jointly discuss ways to solve the crucial problems that the Caspian region is facing," Lavrov concluded.